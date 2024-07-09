Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Invests $211,000 in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 308.5% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLX traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,109,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,358. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $114.68 and a fifty-two week high of $169.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.35. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.33.

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

