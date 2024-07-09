Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Invests $520,000 in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 305 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in MicroStrategy by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC increased its position in MicroStrategy by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in MicroStrategy by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 63 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in MicroStrategy by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSTR stock traded up $11.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,301.77. 891,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,827,159. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $307.11 and a 1 year high of $1,999.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,453.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,164.97. The stock has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.29 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) EPS for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 17.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $115.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.80 million.

MSTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,450.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Maxim Group raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $2,047.00 to $1,826.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,017.67.

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,338.20, for a total transaction of $962,165.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,165.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,168 shares of company stock valued at $34,074,428. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

