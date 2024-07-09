Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Reduces Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. decreased its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,209,000. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 42.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,099,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,669,000 after purchasing an additional 327,895 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 126.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 86,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 48,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,469,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PULS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.56. 980,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,553. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $49.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.58.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

