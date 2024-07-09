Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.19

Shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$14.19 and last traded at C$14.14, with a volume of 71272 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Raymond James set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners increased their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$11.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.44.

Computer Modelling Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$32.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.30 million. Computer Modelling Group had a return on equity of 42.70% and a net margin of 25.10%. On average, analysts forecast that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.3502392 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Computer Modelling Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total transaction of C$102,500.00. In other Computer Modelling Group news, Senior Officer Robert David Hicks sold 20,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.10, for a total value of C$267,240.00. Also, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total value of C$102,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,400 shares of company stock worth $2,392,633. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Computer Modelling Group

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

Further Reading

