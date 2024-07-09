Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) PT Raised to $320.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on STZ. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $288.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $296.00 to $291.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $300.11.

STZ opened at $253.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $254.60 and a 200 day moving average of $254.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $227.50 and a 12 month high of $274.87. The firm has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 13.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.07%.

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,844,638. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $827,053.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,270.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total value of $6,538,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,844,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,031 shares of company stock worth $12,582,321. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 192,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,570,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $962,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 250,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,666,000 after purchasing an additional 125,730 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

