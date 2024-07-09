Contrasting Extraction Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:XOGAQ) and PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT)

Extraction Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:XOGAQ – Get Free Report) and PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Extraction Oil & Gas and PermRock Royalty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Extraction Oil & Gas alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Extraction Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A PermRock Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extraction Oil & Gas $906.64 million 0.01 -$1.39 billion ($0.46) -0.13 PermRock Royalty Trust $7.19 million 6.48 $6.26 million $0.42 9.12

This table compares Extraction Oil & Gas and PermRock Royalty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

PermRock Royalty Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Extraction Oil & Gas. Extraction Oil & Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PermRock Royalty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Extraction Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PermRock Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.6% of Extraction Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.7% of PermRock Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Extraction Oil & Gas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Extraction Oil & Gas and PermRock Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extraction Oil & Gas -223.86% -56.20% -11.52% PermRock Royalty Trust 84.70% 6.74% 6.62%

Summary

PermRock Royalty Trust beats Extraction Oil & Gas on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

(Get Free Report)

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 169,900 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of the DJ Basin; held approximately 125,500 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 254.1 MMBoe; and had 1,509 gross producing wells. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. On June 14, 2020, Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

(Get Free Report)

PermRock Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns interests in the oil and natural gas producing properties. The company's underlying properties include 22,394 net acres in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.