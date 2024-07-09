Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Receives $99.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCK shares. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Crown from $102.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Crown from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Crown from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Crown from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Crown Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $72.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.85. Crown has a 1 year low of $69.61 and a 1 year high of $96.35.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Crown will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $746,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,470.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $1,916,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 616,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,486,042.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $746,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,470.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,300,420 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Crown by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 70,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Crown by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,825,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,089,029,000 after purchasing an additional 173,460 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Crown by 245.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 44,630 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Crown by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,320,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,614,000 after purchasing an additional 44,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Crown during the 4th quarter worth about $3,122,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

