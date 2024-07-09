CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Sets New 52-Week High at $102.10

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $102.10 and last traded at $100.39, with a volume of 17348 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.90.

CSL Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.82 and a 200-day moving average of $94.18.

About CSL

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and vaccines in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through CSL Behring, CSL Seqirus, and CSL Vifor segments. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma products, gene therapies, and recombinants.

