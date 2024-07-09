Custodian Property Income REIT (CREI) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 11th

Custodian Property Income REIT (LON:CREI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Custodian Property Income REIT Stock Up 0.7 %

CREI stock opened at GBX 77 ($0.99) on Tuesday. Custodian Property Income REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 63.80 ($0.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 94.90 ($1.22). The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 74.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 75.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £339.45 million, a PE ratio of -637.50 and a beta of 0.21.

Featured Articles

Custodian Property Income REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties.

