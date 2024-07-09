Custodian Property Income REIT (CREI) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 11th

Custodian Property Income REIT (LON:CREI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Custodian Property Income REIT Stock Up 0.7 %
CREI stock opened at GBX 77 ($0.99) on Tuesday. Custodian Property Income REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 63.80 ($0.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 94.90 ($1.22). The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 74.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 75.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £339.45 million, a PE ratio of -637.50 and a beta of 0.21.
Custodian Property Income REIT Company Profile
