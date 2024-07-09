CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,226 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for approximately 2.9% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $25,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 573.2% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 192.0% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.63. The stock had a trading volume of 8,833,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,867,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.19. The stock has a market cap of $72.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.52. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.77 and a 1-year high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.05.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

