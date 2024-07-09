Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.26. 1,926,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,289,500. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.26. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.94 and a twelve month high of $71.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup raised Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Darling Ingredients from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.45.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DAR

About Darling Ingredients

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.