Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and issued a $201.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $209.35.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on FANG

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $203.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.90. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $132.21 and a 12 month high of $211.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $196.69 and a 200-day moving average of $183.83.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 19.06 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at $13,736,123.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $179,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,241.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at $13,736,123.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,609,143 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,706,076,000 after buying an additional 2,381,488 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 235.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,730,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $541,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,900 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,266,640 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,209,617,000 after purchasing an additional 648,317 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 981,284 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $152,177,000 after purchasing an additional 577,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $87,940,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.