Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 402,164 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 241,054 shares.The stock last traded at $51.15 and had previously closed at $51.21.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 281.8% during the 4th quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

