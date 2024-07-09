Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $68.55 and last traded at $68.55. Approximately 769,001 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,308,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.35.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $680.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.26 and a beta of 3.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.31 and a 200 day moving average of $74.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DPST. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 252.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

