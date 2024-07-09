DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Stock Price Down 4.8%

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.01 and last traded at $8.01. 654,513 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,673,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of DLocal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of DLocal in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of DLocal from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of DLocal from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of DLocal from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.72.

Get DLocal alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLO

DLocal Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.75.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). DLocal had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $184.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.24 million. On average, research analysts expect that DLocal Limited will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLO. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in DLocal by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,592,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,550,000 after acquiring an additional 936,558 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP raised its holdings in DLocal by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 1,491,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,921,000 after acquiring an additional 655,548 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in DLocal by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,096,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,402,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in DLocal by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,546,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,728,000 after acquiring an additional 552,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in DLocal in the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

About DLocal

(Get Free Report)

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.