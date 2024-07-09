E2open Parent (ETWO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 10th. Analysts expect E2open Parent to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. E2open Parent has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 168.63%. The firm had revenue of $158.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.03 million. On average, analysts expect E2open Parent to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

E2open Parent Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETWO opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.30. E2open Parent has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $6.90. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -1.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92.

E2open Parent Company Profile

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.

