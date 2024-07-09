Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $1.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.07. Educational Development has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $2.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Educational Development stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Educational Development Co. ( NASDAQ:EDUC Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned about 0.28% of Educational Development as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

