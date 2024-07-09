Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $1.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.07. Educational Development has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $2.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter.
Educational Development
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
