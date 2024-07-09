Electroneum Price Hits $0.0023 on Exchanges (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Electroneum has traded down 12% against the dollar. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $42.12 million and $919,942.30 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001338 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,975,993,655 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is medium.com/@etn-network.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.