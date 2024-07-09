Ergo (ERG) Price Tops $0.89 on Top Exchanges

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 9th. Ergo has a market capitalization of $68.29 million and approximately $615,304.30 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ergo has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00001547 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,862.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.22 or 0.00574157 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00010125 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.94 or 0.00112234 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00035864 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.98 or 0.00267840 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00038115 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.37 or 0.00064582 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 76,298,796 coins and its circulating supply is 76,299,396 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.