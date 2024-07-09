Eric A. Mendelson Sells 8,864 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI-A) Stock

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI-A – Get Free Report) insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 8,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.54, for a total transaction of $1,600,306.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 222,401 shares in the company, valued at $40,152,276.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

HEICO Stock Performance

Shares of HEI-A stock traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $177.64. 94,214 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.76.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

