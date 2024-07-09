ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy High Dividend Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMND) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share

ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy High Dividend Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMND – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.7026 per share on Tuesday, July 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This is a boost from ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy High Dividend Index ETN’s previous dividend of $0.68.

ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy High Dividend Index ETN Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMND traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.28. 105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.70. ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy High Dividend Index ETN has a 1-year low of $37.34 and a 1-year high of $45.68.

ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy High Dividend Index ETN Company Profile

The ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy High Dividend Index ETN due July 19, 2050 (AMND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian Midstream Energy Dividend index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of North American midstream energy stocks and MLPs that pay regular cash dividends. AMND was launched on Jul 15, 2020 and is issued by ETRACS.

