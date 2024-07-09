ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:SMHB) Declares Dividend of $0.15

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:SMHB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1531 per share on Tuesday, July 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This is a positive change from ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B’s previous dividend of $0.08.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SMHB traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.78. 69,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,204. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $7.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.21.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B Company Profile

The ETRACS 2xMonthly Pay Leveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (SMHB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks twice the monthly returns of a dividends-selected, liquidity-weighted index of US small-cap equities. SMHB was launched on Nov 8, 2018 and is issued by ETRACS.

