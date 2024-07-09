Everdome Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $653,731.64 (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Over the last seven days, Everdome has traded 4% higher against the dollar. Everdome has a total market cap of $8.27 million and approximately $653,731.64 worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everdome token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Everdome Profile

Everdome launched on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 91,138,708,945 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,985,148,315 tokens. The official message board for Everdome is everdome.io/news. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everdome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everdome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

