Everscale (EVER) Price Hits $0.0534 on Major Exchanges

Everscale (EVER) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Everscale has a total market cap of $105.17 million and $745,295.74 worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everscale coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0534 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Everscale has traded down 3.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Everscale

Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,115,910,745 coins and its circulating supply is 1,970,817,772 coins. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everscale is everscale.network. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everscale should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

