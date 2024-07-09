Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Evogene Price Performance
Shares of EVGN stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average is $0.77. Evogene has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $1.44.
Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 70.96% and a negative net margin of 233.66%. The company had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evogene
About Evogene
Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.
