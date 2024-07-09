Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Evogene Price Performance

Shares of EVGN stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average is $0.77. Evogene has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $1.44.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 70.96% and a negative net margin of 233.66%. The company had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evogene

About Evogene

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evogene stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Evogene Ltd. ( NASDAQ:EVGN Free Report ) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.22% of Evogene worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

