Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens began coverage on Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Exelixis from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays cut Exelixis from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Exelixis Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $22.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.28. Exelixis has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). Exelixis had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $425.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Exelixis will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Exelixis news, Director David Edward Johnson purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.32 per share, with a total value of $4,064,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,300,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,430,833.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 10,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $233,424.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 338,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,243,318.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Edward Johnson purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.32 per share, with a total value of $4,064,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,300,730 shares in the company, valued at $26,430,833.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,896 shares of company stock valued at $660,677. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 232.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

