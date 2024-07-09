Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,167.32

Shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1,167.32 and last traded at $1,143.05, with a volume of 1038 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,164.81.

Fairfax Financial Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,127.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,065.60.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $30.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 15.60%.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

