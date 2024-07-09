Fetch.ai (FET) Trading Down 6.5% Over Last Week

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $1.26 billion and $99.13 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $1.19 or 0.00002063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 6.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00045772 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00012373 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00010227 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006117 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

