Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Hits New 12-Month High at $83.58

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $83.58 and last traded at $83.56, with a volume of 15132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.21.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.45.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDIS. American National Bank lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 284.2% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

