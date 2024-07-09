Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 305,154 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 198% from the previous session’s volume of 102,406 shares.The stock last traded at $58.90 and had previously closed at $58.26.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.71.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Yoder Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.