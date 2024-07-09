First Farmers and Merchants (OTCMKTS:FFMH) Stock Price Down 0.7%

First Farmers and Merchants Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMH – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.30 and last traded at $29.30. 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.50.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.54.
First Farmers and Merchants Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Farmers and Merchants Bank that provides various banking and financial services in Middle Tennessee and Northern Alabama. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking and savings, and individual retirement and investment accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
