Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.17.

FLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Fluor from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Fluor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fluor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of FLR stock opened at $44.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.21. Fluor has a 1-year low of $29.23 and a 1-year high of $45.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.07). Fluor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fluor will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLR. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fluor in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

