Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
NYSE:FTS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.25. 291,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,456. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of $36.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.66.
Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.
