Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

NYSE:FTS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.25. 291,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,456. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of $36.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.66.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTS. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Fortis by 1.6% in the second quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 134,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fortis by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 300,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,803,000 after acquiring an additional 30,103 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortis during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortis during the 1st quarter valued at $758,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

