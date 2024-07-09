Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Shares of Gitennes Exploration Inc. (CVE:GIT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 15000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Gitennes Exploration Trading Down 50.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$342,750.00, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.52, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Gitennes Exploration Company Profile

Gitennes Exploration Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds interests in the New Mosher, Maxwell, and JMW gold properties in northern Quebec; the Snowbird gold property in northern British Columbia; and three gold/copper properties in the Gaspé region of Quebec, Canada, as well as a royalty interest in the Urumalqui silver property in Peru.

