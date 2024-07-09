Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLBS opened at $1.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $37.87 million, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.18. Globus Maritime has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $3.15.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $7.71 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Globus Maritime stock. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Globus Maritime Limited ( NASDAQ:GLBS Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Advisor Resource Council owned approximately 0.12% of Globus Maritime at the end of the most recent reporting period. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2023, the company's fleet include six and nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 453,745 deadweight tonnage and 626,257 deadweight tonnage.

