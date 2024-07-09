Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Globus Maritime Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GLBS opened at $1.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $37.87 million, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.18. Globus Maritime has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $3.15.
Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $7.71 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Globus Maritime
Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2023, the company's fleet include six and nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 453,745 deadweight tonnage and 626,257 deadweight tonnage.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Globus Maritime
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Don’t Miss These Stock Picks for the Lumber Price Surge
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- NVIDIA Stock Defies Skeptics, Earns Analyst Upgrade
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- 3 Highly Profitable Companies Set for Double-Digit Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Globus Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.