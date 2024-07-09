Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $47.91

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.91 and last traded at $47.91, with a volume of 502 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.81.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.01.

About Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. 1000 Equity ETF (GUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive GBS United States 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 US large-cap companies selected and weighted by market-cap. GUSA was launched on Apr 5, 2022 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.