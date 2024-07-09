Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,982 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Graphic Packaging worth $4,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPK. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 41.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,811,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,370,000 after buying an additional 530,264 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,071,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,872,000 after buying an additional 64,682 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the third quarter worth about $5,183,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 897,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,990,000 after buying an additional 19,958 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

NYSE GPK traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $25.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,929,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.24. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.85.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.20 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.78.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

