Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.30.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hayward from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

In other news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $615,426.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,799 shares in the company, valued at $7,507,393.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold 171,428 shares of company stock worth $2,305,278 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,755,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,902,000 after purchasing an additional 51,488 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Hayward by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,670,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,920,000 after acquiring an additional 546,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hayward by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,419,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,511,000 after acquiring an additional 662,795 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Hayward by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,082,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,921,000 after acquiring an additional 226,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hayward by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,526,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,363,000 after acquiring an additional 491,971 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE HAYW opened at $12.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21. Hayward has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $16.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.67 and its 200 day moving average is $13.58.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $212.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.33 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 8.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hayward will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

