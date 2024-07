Head to Head Analysis: Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) versus Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY)

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Free Report) and Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Prosus and Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prosus N/A N/A N/A Bank Hapoalim B.M. 18.81% 14.05% 1.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Prosus and Bank Hapoalim B.M., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prosus 0 0 1 1 3.50 Bank Hapoalim B.M. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Prosus shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Prosus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Prosus and Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prosus $5.47 billion 35.19 $6.61 billion N/A N/A Bank Hapoalim B.M. $10.40 billion 1.14 $1.99 billion $7.34 6.02

Prosus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bank Hapoalim B.M..

Risk & Volatility

Prosus has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Prosus beats Bank Hapoalim B.M. on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prosus

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Myriad International Holdings N.V. and changed its name to Prosus N.V. in August 2019. Prosus N.V. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Prosus N.V. operates as a subsidiary of Naspers Limited.

About Bank Hapoalim B.M.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Household, Private Banking, Small businesses and micro businesses, Mid-sized businesses, Large businesses, Institutional entities, and Financial management segments. The company offers account-management services, lending for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market service; housing loans; research and advisory services; and pension advisory and retirement planning services. It also provides products and services for the expansion of a business, advanced digital services, and a service center specializing in businesses; credit for routine operations and investment financing, guarantees, letters of credit, foreign trade, and transactions in financial and derivative instruments, as well as investment services in various channels, such as foreign currency, shekels, and securities. In addition, the company offers financial services, including foreign-trade financing, financing of working capital, financing of assets overseas, complex financing transactions, syndication, and credit-risk transfers; and financing of construction projects, granting credit to customers, and issuing guarantees to buyers of homes. Further, it provides managers of mutual funds, managers of investment portfolios, and managers of provident funds, study funds, and pension funds; trading activities; underwriting services; and brokerage and custody services. The company serves households, private-banking customers, foreign residents, small businesses, financial-asset managers, middle-market business clients, and large corporations. Bank Hapoalim B.M. was founded in 1921 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

