Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.70 and last traded at $4.70. Approximately 164,957 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 695,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

The stock has a market cap of $581.79 million, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.23.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.74 million during the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative return on equity of 9.83% and a negative net margin of 25.68%. Analysts expect that Hesai Group will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Hesai Group by 11.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 584,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after acquiring an additional 57,954 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Hesai Group in the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hesai Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,104,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 38,234 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hesai Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,523,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Hesai Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 48.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

