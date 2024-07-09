Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI)'s share price was up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.70 and last traded at $4.70. Approximately 164,957 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 695,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

The stock has a market cap of $581.79 million, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.23.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.74 million during the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative return on equity of 9.83% and a negative net margin of 25.68%. Analysts expect that Hesai Group will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hesai Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Hesai Group by 11.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 584,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after acquiring an additional 57,954 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Hesai Group in the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hesai Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,104,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 38,234 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hesai Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,523,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Hesai Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 48.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hesai Group Company Profile

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

