Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.70 and last traded at $4.70. Approximately 164,957 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 695,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.
Hesai Group Stock Up 2.7 %
The stock has a market cap of $581.79 million, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.23.
Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.74 million during the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative return on equity of 9.83% and a negative net margin of 25.68%. Analysts expect that Hesai Group will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hesai Group
Hesai Group Company Profile
Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.
