Horizen (ZEN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $46.72 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 21.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 8th. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for about $10.27 or 0.00017943 BTC on exchanges. Horizen has a market cap of $155.98 million and $46.72 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Horizen has traded 43.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00040044 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00036241 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000282 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Horizen

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,189,119 coins. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

