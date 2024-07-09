Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Hostelworld Group Stock Performance

HSW stock opened at GBX 159 ($2.04) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 158.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 153.91. Hostelworld Group has a 52 week low of GBX 101 ($1.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 173.50 ($2.22). The stock has a market cap of £198.73 million, a P/E ratio of 5,300.00 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Gary Morrison sold 254,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 158 ($2.02), for a total transaction of £402,247.46 ($515,239.48). 15.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hostelworld Group Company Profile

Hostelworld Group plc operates as an online travel agent focused on the hostel market worldwide. It offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing and research and development services, as well as management services.

