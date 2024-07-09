Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Hostelworld Group Stock Performance
HSW stock opened at GBX 159 ($2.04) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 158.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 153.91. Hostelworld Group has a 52 week low of GBX 101 ($1.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 173.50 ($2.22). The stock has a market cap of £198.73 million, a P/E ratio of 5,300.00 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 0.41.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Gary Morrison sold 254,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 158 ($2.02), for a total transaction of £402,247.46 ($515,239.48). 15.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hostelworld Group Company Profile
Hostelworld Group plc operates as an online travel agent focused on the hostel market worldwide. It offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing and research and development services, as well as management services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hostelworld Group
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Don’t Miss These Stock Picks for the Lumber Price Surge
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- NVIDIA Stock Defies Skeptics, Earns Analyst Upgrade
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- 3 Highly Profitable Companies Set for Double-Digit Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Hostelworld Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostelworld Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.