HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,374 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in HP were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of HP by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,416 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of HP by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HP by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of HP by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,683 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $6,251,977.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,450.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays raised their target price on HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of HP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of HP from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.64.

View Our Latest Report on HPQ

HP Trading Up 0.3 %

HPQ traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.42. 5,082,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,160,519. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.80. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $39.52. The company has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 230.39%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.