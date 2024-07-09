ICON Market Cap Tops $140.88 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. ICON has a market cap of $140.88 million and $10.31 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ICON has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,007,275,148 coins and its circulating supply is 1,007,275,145 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,007,135,037.4044025 with 1,007,135,271.0511696 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.13385223 USD and is down -2.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $8,647,376.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

