Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Trading 5.7% Higher

Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.23 and last traded at $29.23. 466,351 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,189,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.65.

IMVT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a report on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Immunovant from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.69.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.08). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Immunovant news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 34,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $990,335.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,052,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,596,663.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 34,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $990,335.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,052,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,596,663.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,042 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $119,845.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 355,414 shares in the company, valued at $10,538,025.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,399 shares of company stock worth $2,639,152 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMVT. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Immunovant during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Immunovant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in Immunovant by 288.8% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Immunovant by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

