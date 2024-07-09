Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CFO Sells 689 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) CFO James M. Mock sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $81,467.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,486.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Moderna Trading Down 0.3 %

MRNA traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,508,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,143,280. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.66. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $170.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 115.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, June 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Moderna from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.02.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Moderna

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moderna

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Moderna by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,036,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,159,769,000 after buying an additional 5,129,800 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,225,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,460 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Moderna by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,648,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,743,000 after purchasing an additional 18,728 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $347,565,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Moderna by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,916,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,230,000 after purchasing an additional 120,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.