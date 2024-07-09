Insider Selling: Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Major Shareholder Sells 76,376 Shares of Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 76,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.74, for a total value of $17,317,494.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,353,539.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $3.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.09. 1,907,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,200,118. The firm has a market cap of $59.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.26. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.01 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WDAY. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Workday from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Workday from $330.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Workday by 19.1% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Workday by 75.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 46,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,021,000 after purchasing an additional 20,033 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 58.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter worth $3,019,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Workday by 1,499.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,282,000 after acquiring an additional 31,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

