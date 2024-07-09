Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 71.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,048,893 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 437,060 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $46,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 6.4% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,759 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 31.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,269,938 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $56,093,000 after acquiring an additional 301,177 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 17.3% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 57,852 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 8,534 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 19.1% during the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,269,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.99. The company had a trading volume of 81,807,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,715,371. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $29.73 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.86 and a 200-day moving average of $38.85. The firm has a market cap of $144.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

