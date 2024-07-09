InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Declares $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th.

InterDigital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years. InterDigital has a dividend payout ratio of 41.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect InterDigital to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.0%.

Get InterDigital alerts:

InterDigital Stock Performance

Shares of IDCC opened at $121.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. InterDigital has a 1 year low of $74.65 and a 1 year high of $123.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $263.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.15 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 32.57%. On average, analysts predict that InterDigital will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on IDCC. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down from $106.00) on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IDCC

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total value of $67,515.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 64,517 shares in the company, valued at $6,701,380.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total value of $67,515.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 64,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,701,380.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $86,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.