iPower (NYSE:IPW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of iPower from $1.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

iPower Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE:IPW opened at $1.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.48 million, a P/E ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 4.05. iPower has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $3.65.

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $23.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 million. iPower had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 5.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that iPower will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other iPower news, CEO Chenlong Tan purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $30,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,063,334 shares in the company, valued at $12,417,534.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 27.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.

